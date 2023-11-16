World Hope International Taps Ravi Rao as COO
The nonprofit veteran has visited nearly 60 countries and has a doctorate in leadership.
As we think about a vision and strategy that will move World Hope International forward over the next 10 years, Ravi will be instrumental in helping shape and lead us in that direction.”TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Hope International (WHI) recently named Raveendran “Ravi” Gopal Rao its chief operating officer, the nonprofit humanitarian organization announced.
“Ravi brings decades of firsthand global nonprofit experience and wisdom to our work,” said John D. Clause, president and CEO of WHI. “As we think about a vision and strategy that will move World Hope International forward over the next 10 years, Ravi will be instrumental in helping shape and lead us in that direction.”
Rao, born in India, also has lived and worked in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Thailand and the U.S. He brings three decades of grassroots, regional and international experience with nonprofits including World Vision, Prison Fellowship International, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Bible League International, Children International and, most recently, American Bible Society. He has visited nearly 60 countries.
Throughout Rao’s career leading programming, fundraising, fiscal management, systems development and strategic planning, one goal remains constant.
“Lead and serve with passion, professionalism and humility to transform humanity,” Rao said.
Rao has an undergraduate degree in theology, graduate degrees in world major religion and business administration, and a doctoral degree in leadership and management. He is married to Joyce, his wife of 39 years, and has two children and two grandchildren.
For more information about Rao or WHI, visit worldhope.org.
About World Hope International
World Hope International is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that works with vulnerable and exploited communities to alleviate poverty, suffering and injustice around the globe. It brings opportunity, dignity and hope to families and communities through market-based, community-driven solutions and provides emergency disaster response. Programs focus on: bringing clean water and energy solutions; offering health care, nutrition and disease prevention; and protecting the world’s most vulnerable from abuse and exploitation.
