RLAB: M2MMA is Pleased to Share Phuket M2MMA1 Fight Card and Updates

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK: RLAB) DBA M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organization revolutionizing the landscape of combat sports. M2MMA aims to elevate the sport of MMA to new heights of professionalism, excitement, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, and personal growth. M2MMA is pleased to share the following updates:

Following extensive preparation, M2MMA is thrilled to unveil the complete roster for the March 31, 2024, M2MMA1 event. This milestone will highlight a WMO Female World Title Fight and showcase 16 top athletes from 12 nations, illustrating M2MMA's worldwide influence and varied talent.

M2MMA1 will kick off at the renowned Sinbi Boxing Stadium in Phuket, Thailand, offering a dynamic combat sports spectacle. In addition to the competitive clashes featuring international athletes, attendees will enjoy two live performances inside the M2MMA Ring, adding an extra dimension of entertainment to an already vibrant setting.

M2MMA recently announced a partnership with Lui Muay Thai, a leading media company with over a decade of expertise in the combat sports sector. This collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled event experiences, leveraging Lui Muay Thai's extensive network and know-how in production, live broadcasts, and marketing. Importantly, this partnership will allow global audiences to stream M2MMA 1 events live on social media platforms without pay-per-view costs, ensuring widespread accessibility and shareability.

As this press release unfolds, Jade Sirisompan, M2MMA's COO, is hosting the 6th International Thai Martial Arts Games in Phuket with the World Muaythai Organization (WMO). The event runs from March 10th to 17th at Saphan Hin Stadium, setting the stage for M2MMA's debut event. As a main sponsor, M2MMA shines, bolstering its visibility and supporting the martial arts community.

Furthermore, M2MMA's Chairman, Jeff Robinson, will arrive in Phuket on Friday and attend the impressive closing ceremonies and the final two days of the International Thai Martial Arts Games.

Jeff Robinson remarked, "We're on the brink of a revolutionary chapter in combat sports with our Phuket event showcasing our commitment to innovation, athlete welfare, and global engagement, setting a new standard in MMA. M2MMA aims far beyond being just 'another' promotion; our goal is to be the most influential and outstanding in the field. We are in it to win it!”

M2MMA's CEO Victor Lange and Nirun Cheeweesuk from ARWUT Fight Gear, a key sponsor, have meticulously prepared the distinctive ring and ropes for the M2MMA1 event, reflecting the M2Bio Sciences' brand colors. Lange expressed readiness for the thrilling Phuket event, highlighting the diverse fighters and final preparations underway, aiming for the widespread promotion of M2MMA 1.

Follow us on our official website, www.m2mma.com, and our social media channels to stay updated with the latest from M2MMA.

For direct Ticket Sales to the M2MMA 1 event:

https://www.ticketmelon.com/m2mma/ticketing

About Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK: RLAB)/ DBA M2MMA:

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RLAB".

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: RLAB)

Victor@m2mma.com

www.m2mma.com

+27 72 532 9495

