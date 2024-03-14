Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,592 in the last 365 days.

NDERFP240223 – Developing Work-Based Learning Platform

Scope: The State of Nebraska (State), Nebraska Department of Education, Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education, is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) NDERFP240223 for the purpose of selecting a qualified Contractor to provide the service of providing a statewide workplace experience information management system. A more detailed description can be found in Section V. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar services from other sources now or in the future.
DAS Link: https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFP240223/NDERFP240223.html

You just read:

NDERFP240223 – Developing Work-Based Learning Platform

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more