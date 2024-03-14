NDERFP240226 – Developing Labor Market Information System

Scope: The State of Nebraska (State), Nebraska Department of Education, Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education, is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) NDERFP240226 for the purpose of selecting a qualified Contractor to provide the service of providing a statewide Labor Market Information Dashboard. A more detailed description can be found in Section V. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar services from other sources now or in the future.

DAS Link: https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFP240226/NDERFP240226.html