Nékter Juice Bar® Opens Flagship Store In Albuquerque
First 25 guests receive free Nékter swag grand opening day, March 23ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nékter Juice Bar® is expanding and opening their first New Mexico store in Albuquerque, NM. The newest Nékter is located at the Paseo Village, 8001 Wyoming Blvd. NE, and is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The first 25 guests in line on grand opening day will receive a Free Nékter swag bag. From 10 a.m., guests may enjoy $5 Juices and Smoothies, plus all guests will receive a $1 off coupon with purchase.
Franchise owner Susan Davis leads the Albuquerque Nékter. She has extensive experience as a franchisee in the Albuquerque market.
“I enjoy working with young adults in a fast-paced environment and I cherish time serving the public a yummy product,” said Susan Davis, Owner of the Albuquerque Nékter Juice Bar®. “I look forward to learning more about Nékter and growing within the brand. I am especially excited to bring this fresh and new brand to the Albuquerque market!”
The March 23 Albuquerque Nékter grand opening will also feature a photo booth, balloon twisters, giveaways and more!
Launched in 2010 in Southern California, Nékter has become one of the industry's most successful brands. The brand continues to bring its mission and nutrient-rich menu to more communities across the country, with more than 330 locations open or in various stages of development.
Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.
Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.
The Albuquerque Nékter is a 1,269 sq. ft. space at the Paseo Village, conveniently located along the Paseo del Norte corridor at the intersection of Wyoming. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow the Albuquerque Nékter on Instagram and TikTok @nekteralbuquerque.
You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
About Nékter Juice Bar®
As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.
Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. Nékter also offers discounted franchising opportunities for women business owners and veterans.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.
