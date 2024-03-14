Employment and Labour hosts Clothing and Textile Breakfast session

The Department of Employment and Labour's Inspector General, Aggy Moiloa tells the breakfast session that the Department has been very patient with the Clothing and Textile Sector.

Moiloa was addressing the Clothing and Textile Breakfast session, organised by the Department of Employment and Labour, today (13 March 2024).

“We have been very patient with the sector; no wonder we are still stuck," she said.

The objectives of the Breakfast Session were to:

Raise awareness on exploitation of vulnerable workers and to advocate for their rights

Address challenges faced by the sector in complying with the employment laws.

Discuss corrective measures to enhance compliance with the labour legislation.

Establish a collaborative platform for industry stakeholders to collectively combat non-compliance.

Some of the challenges experienced in the sector include the caging of workers, employment of undocumented foreign nationals, using peculiar tactics to ward off inspectors such as keeping pit bulls, hiding workers, exposing workers to squalor conditions, companies amending their business status to Co-Ops to avoid being subjected to Employment Laws and many more.

Moiloa reiterated the four pillars of decent work, which are the promotion of jobs and enterprise, guaranteeing rights at work, extending social protection, and promoting social dialogue. “We have the responsibility to change the face of the Clothing & Textile industry", she said.

Industry players acknowledged challenges as presented by the Department and the Bargaining Council for Clothing & Textile. They called on the government to stop those who are flouting the law.

On the issue of the National Minimum Wage, employers told the session that pricing is determined by the retailers who commission the work. “Some retailers are taking their orders to other Southern African Development Community (SADC) such as Lesotho, Eswatini, and Malawi where their pricing is lower and they import the products into the country", said one of the attendees.

The session unanimously agreed that further engagements are required with retailers who are critical role players in the value chain. A focus group is to be created comprising of business, government, organized labour, and other industry stakeholders. Lastly, more multi-pronged inspections be intensified and feedback be provided in six months' time.

