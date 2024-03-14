Participants from various countries will come together in Baku at The Millionaire Concept's Globe Gala event
The 'Globe Gala' event, hosted by The Millionaire Concept in Baku, is set to unite both local and international business communities. The event, which will last for three days, will feature activities like Networking Day, The Globe Awards Ceremony, and an Exclusive Gala Dinner.
The Millionaire Concept, one of Azerbaijan's prominent business organizations, will host the 'Globe Gala' event in Baku from March 17 to 19, 2024. The 'Globe Gala' aims to pave the way for investments and partnerships in the region by fostering connections among local and international business professionals.
The first day of the three-day event will feature 'Networking Day,' bringing together local and international business professionals, influencers, and well-known figures. Following this, the event will commence with a press conference. While The Globe Awards ceremony is taking place on the second day, the event will reach an end with The Millionaire Concept's Exclusive Gala Dinner.
The event is expected to host significant participants from more than 20 countries.
Business professionals and celebrities from over 20 countries worldwide are expected to participate in this exclusive event which will be held in the capital city of Azerbaijan, Baku. Established in Baku in 2020, The Millionaire Concept continues to organize the Globe Gala event with the Made in Italy brand patent received from the Ministry of Business. Millionaire Concept, known globally for bringing together renowned brands and its members, aims to foster close collaboration among leading figures and companies in the business world.
The Millionaire Concept, with official offices in various cities worldwide, also collaborates with globally renowned influencers. This collaboration enables the establishment of connections among influencers, brands, and celebrities, resulting in significant achievements in a competitive market. Entrepreneurs and brands have the opportunity to join The Millionaire Concept, offering silver, gold, platinum, and honorary membership options. The Millionaire Concept regularly organizes business meetings throughout the year for its members, and during the Award Night, awards are presented to members in the gold and higher segments. The exclusive membership club of The Millionaire Concept includes business professionals, brands, influencers, celebrities, doctors, architects, designers, and representatives from various sectors.
