HCM City hosts Plastics & Rubber Vietnam 2024

VIETNAM, March 14 - HCM CITY — The 11th International Plastics & Rubber Technologies & Materials Exhibition for Việt Nam opened on Wednesday in HCM City with more than 60 exhibitors from 12 countries and territories showcasing products, technologies and services.

The expo serves as a platform for manufacturers to showcase their products and new technologies, allowing plastic and rubber businesses in Việt Nam to explore the most advanced technologies and solutions.

There are five international pavilions from China, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Taiwan (China).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ben Wong, country general manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, one of the expo’s organisers, said: “Global plastic production has almost doubled since the turn of the century and is set to continue growing due to rising populations, increased buying power, and further demands for plastic goods.

“We all aspire to enhance the economic benefits of the plastics industry while contributing to increased sustainability and finding new opportunities for growth. The solutions lie in reducing non-recyclable materials, exploring alternative sourcing opportunities, investing in improved recycling technologies, and working towards the development of a circular economy.”

This year’s exhibition will also feature a number of specialised seminars and workshops to provide a range of perspectives on circular plastics and recycled plastic materials.

The three-day expo is being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, with Messe Düsseldorf Asia being a co-organiser. —VNS