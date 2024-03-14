Submit Release
Petrol prices decrease slightly in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI — Petrol prices decreased slight from 3 pm on March 14, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was cut by VNĐ22 to VNĐ22,490(US$0.91) per litre, while that of RON95-III fell by VNĐ14 to VNĐ23,543 per litre

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel and kerosene rose by VNĐ78 and VNĐ97 to VNĐ20,549 and VNĐ20,706 per litre, respectively.

Mazut is now sold at VNĐ16,432 per kg, VNĐ299 higher than the previous adjustment.

The two ministries decided not to use the petrol price stabilisation fund. — VNS

