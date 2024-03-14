Let’s Reel in A 2024 Angler Award

Social Circle, Ga.

The Angler Award program recognizes individuals who catch fish that meet or exceed a specific weight or length for that species, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). Anglers submitting successful applications receive a frameable certificate, a t-shirt and a custom hat.

“The Angler Award program generates excitement for anglers with rewards and recognition, which then motivates them to continue fishing throughout their life and encourages them to share their love of fishing with others,” says Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “The fact that we continue to see an increase in the number of Angler Awards issued each year hopefully means more folks sharing more fishing opportunities with more people – and that is great news for the future of fishing.”

Angler Award Opportunities:

Angler Award-Adult: Anglers (age 16 and up) can be rewarded for catching quality size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or beat a specific weight or length.

Angler Award-Youth: Anglers (age 15 and younger) can be rewarded for catching quality size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or beat a specific weight or length. Note: weights and lengths reduced for youth Angler Awards.

Trophy Largemouth Bass: Recognizing catches of largemouth bass weighing 10+ pounds. Catch one that is 13+ pounds? Get a free replica mount for fish that qualify!

PFA Record: Recognizing the largest fish of each species caught and properly documented at each PFA. Species include Largemouth Bass, Black or White Crappie, Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, and Channel Catfish.

Anglers need to review all Angler Award program rules before submitting applications. Find the need-to-know info, including rules, weights/lengths, photo requirements and more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.

Other Fishing Recognition Programs:

State Records: WRD maintains a freshwater fish state-record program for anglers who land a catch that exceeds the existing record weight by one ounce or more. More information at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules.

Kids First Fish Certificate: Caught your first fish? Get a “first fish award” certificate at GeorgiaWildlife.com/my-first.

Georgia Bass Slam: This program recognizes anglers that catch at least five of the 10 black bass species found in Georgia within a calendar year. Find more info at BassSlam.com.

Trout Slam: Catch all 3 species of trout available in Georgia waters and earn a Trout Slam! More info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/trout-slam.

Looking for a certified scale? Whether applying for an angler award (by weight) or trying to certify a new state record—fish must be weighed on a scale that has been certified accurate by the GA Department of Agriculture. Find a list of certificated scales at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources (look under “Angler Recognition Programs”). Can’t find a certified scale near you on the list? Check with your nearby grocery or hardware store, local marina, or reach out to your local WRD Fisheries Office (GeorgiaWildlife.com/about/contact#fish).



There are not many better days than the ones spent on the water with friends and family, but an Angler Award might just make that fishing trip even more special. More info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.