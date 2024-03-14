InventionHome® Product Developers Create Specialized Bottle Cap for Transferring Viscous Products Between Bottles
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon B. and Denton B. of Clinton, UT are the creators of The Mister Saver, a modified bottle cap designed to transfer viscous products from one container to another. Users replace the standard cap on one bottle and attach a second in a vertical configuration, allowing the second container to drain its product into the subsequent container. The device is comprised of two bottle caps with the top portions bonded together to allow for each side to attach to a different bottle. There will be a hole in the middle of each cap to allow for the easy transfer of fluid from one bottle to the other.
Users can place a bottle on a flat surface and connect a second bottle vertically to the first. The second bottle remains upside-down so that the product drains into the first. The ability to easily transfer fluid from one bottle to another will greatly reduce waste of the contained fluid. There is no limit as to what type of product can be drained with the bottle cap. Users may place the cap on bottles containing products like shampoo, conditioner, food items like ketchup and mustard, ointments, lotions, and much more.
Removing viscous products entirely from their containers can be challenging due to the nature of the substance sticking to the container walls. Currently, tools like spatulas and scraper, bottle drainers, and pump extenders are commonly used to assist people with fully emptying their product bottles to prevent waste; however, these tools and associated methods are often inconvenient, messy, and time consuming. Even while using these tools, it is not guaranteed to fully remove all a product from its bottle. The Mister Saver intends to innovate within this sphere and offer a much more versatile device to ensure no product is ever wasted. Markets for kitchen tools and utensils make millions of dollars on a year-to-year basis, and the Mister Saver would further enhance these profits for any manufacturer.
Brandon and Denton filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Mister Saver product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Mister Saver can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
