Reconstruction to Begin on U.S. Highway 18 West of Canton

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 13 , 2024

Contact: Ryan Story, Project Engineer, 605-940-0721

CANTON, S.D. – Beginning Monday March 18, 2024, reconstruction work will begin on U.S. Highway 18 from west of Canton to east of Interstate 29. During reconstruction, speed limits will be reduced and lane widths will be restricted.

Motorists should expect delays through the work area and stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing of traffic. The prime contractor on the $45.6 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date for the project is August 2025.

