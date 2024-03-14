Construction Project Beginning on S.D. Highway 15 at Clear Lake

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Contact: Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. – During the week of March 18, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 15 from Clear Lake south to S.D. Highway 28. The initial work will focus primarily on tree removal along the fence line. Weather dependent, Highway 15 is anticipated to be closed to traffic in April to begin grading work. A detour will be provided along Interstate 29. Access for local businesses and residents will be maintained from the nearest mile line road during active construction.

The project will reconstruct 12 miles on Highway 15 from Clear Lake south to Highway 28. The project includes grading, structure work, and interim surfacing.

The prime contractor on the $11.5 million project is Bowes Construction of Brookings, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy15-clearlake-pcn-04hl.

