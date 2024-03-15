Kanpai Announces Exclusive Iftar Set Menu to Celebrate Ramadan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanpai, the renowned dining destination known for its exquisite culinary offerings, is delighted to announce the launch of its exclusive Iftar Set Menu in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. Guests are invited to break their fast and indulge in a meticulously crafted four-course menu that promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey, complemented by unlimited soft drinks to refresh the spirit.
Exclusive Iftar Experience at Kanpai
Located in Souk Al Bahar, heart of Downtown, Kanpai is set to welcome guests with warm hospitality and a serene ambiance perfect for Iftar gatherings. From Monday to Thursday, between 6:00 PM and 11:30 PM, diners can enjoy a unique dining experience that combines traditional flavors with Kanpai’s signature contemporary twist.
A Culinary Journey Through Four Courses
The Iftar Set Menu, priced at 299 AED per person, features a four-course meal designed to satiate and delight. The menu showcases the best of Kanpai’s culinary expertise, with each course offering a selection of dishes that cater to diverse palates and preferences. From appetizers and soups to main courses and desserts, every dish is prepared using the freshest ingredients and embodies the season's essence.
Unlimited Refreshment
To complement the exquisite meal, guests will enjoy unlimited soft drinks throughout their dining experience, ensuring a truly refreshing Iftar. Kanpai’s attentive staff are dedicated to providing impeccable service, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the joy and togetherness that Ramadan brings.
About Kanpai
Kanpai, located in Souk Al Bahar, is celebrated for its innovative culinary creations and exceptional dining atmosphere. Drawing inspiration from Japanese cuisine, Kanpai’s menu is a testament to the restaurant's commitment to excellence and celebrating cultural heritage through food.
Join us at Kanpai this Ramadan for an Iftar like no other, where tradition meets contemporary luxury in every bite.
Maria Oprea
Maria Oprea
Kanpai Restaurant
+971 4 441 9262
reserve@kanpaime.com
