Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,027 in the last 365 days.

Kanpai Announces Exclusive Iftar Set Menu to Celebrate Ramadan

Kanpai Dubai Iftar, Exclusive Iftar set menu, Ramadan dining experience, Four-course Iftar meal, Unlimited soft drinks offer, Culinary Ramadan, Contemporary Ramadan, Iftar Dubai, Luxury dining Ramadan, Souk Al Bahar restaurant, Japanese Iftar, Ramadan 2024 Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanpai, the renowned dining destination known for its exquisite culinary offerings, is delighted to announce the launch of its exclusive Iftar Set Menu in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. Guests are invited to break their fast and indulge in a meticulously crafted four-course menu that promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey, complemented by unlimited soft drinks to refresh the spirit.

Exclusive Iftar Experience at Kanpai

Located in Souk Al Bahar, heart of Downtown, Kanpai is set to welcome guests with warm hospitality and a serene ambiance perfect for Iftar gatherings. From Monday to Thursday, between 6:00 PM and 11:30 PM, diners can enjoy a unique dining experience that combines traditional flavors with Kanpai’s signature contemporary twist.

A Culinary Journey Through Four Courses

The Iftar Set Menu, priced at 299 AED per person, features a four-course meal designed to satiate and delight. The menu showcases the best of Kanpai’s culinary expertise, with each course offering a selection of dishes that cater to diverse palates and preferences. From appetizers and soups to main courses and desserts, every dish is prepared using the freshest ingredients and embodies the season's essence.

Unlimited Refreshment

To complement the exquisite meal, guests will enjoy unlimited soft drinks throughout their dining experience, ensuring a truly refreshing Iftar. Kanpai’s attentive staff are dedicated to providing impeccable service, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the joy and togetherness that Ramadan brings.

About Kanpai

Kanpai, located in Souk Al Bahar, is celebrated for its innovative culinary creations and exceptional dining atmosphere. Drawing inspiration from Japanese cuisine, Kanpai’s menu is a testament to the restaurant's commitment to excellence and celebrating cultural heritage through food.

Join us at Kanpai this Ramadan for an Iftar like no other, where tradition meets contemporary luxury in every bite.

Maria Oprea
Kanpai Restaurant
+971 4 441 9262
reserve@kanpaime.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Kanpai Announces Exclusive Iftar Set Menu to Celebrate Ramadan

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more