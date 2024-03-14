InventionHome® Inventor Creates Camera with Software Integration to Help Visually Impaired People Identify Surroundings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ali J. of White Oak, PA is the creator of Peek a Boo, a small camera and surveying tool for visually impaired people, allowing them to obtain assistance when maneuvering around and locating unfamiliar surroundings. The camera hangs from the neck and scans road signs and surroundings, wirelessly transferring them to a paired software application so friends and family can help the individual navigate their environments with ease. The device also includes a system of communicating with friends and family via a push to talk button. It is specifically designed for a visually impaired audience, helping them navigate any indoor or outdoor environment.
Users activate the scanner to identify their surroundings through the camera. The camera sends the information wirelessly to the software application for viewing. The helper can then communicate with the user and describe their current surroundings. Volume is controlled via buttons on the side for easier hearing. The camera and software prevent visually impaired people from being unaware of their surroundings and getting lost, injured, or both.
The market for tools and devices designed to assist the visually impaired in navigating their surroundings is growing on a year-over-year basis as society aims to improve life experiences for the aging population and those with visual disabilities. Advances in technology have led to the development of various assistive devices for the visually impaired. This includes electronic mobility aids, GPS navigation systems, smart canes, and other innovative tools designed to enhance mobility and independence.
Furthermore, products that allow for customization based on individual preferences and needs, along with a positive user experience, are likely to be well-received in the market. The Peek a Boo device aims to provide a versatile user experience for anyone with visual impairment. Utilization of the camera and software application featured in the Peek a Boo system would significantly aid anyone who needs assistance with mobility.
Ali filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Peek a Boo product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Peek a Boo can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
