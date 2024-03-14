Creatio Recognized in the ShortList of Top Citizen Developer Low Code Tools and Platforms by Constellation Research
Studio Creatio recognized for its unique no-code composable architecture and powerful AI capabilities for no-code creatorsBOSTON, MA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been recognized in the list of top Citizen Developer Low Code Tools and Platforms by Constellation Reasearch. Constellation evaluates 40 solutions categorized in this market and only 11 were shortlisted, among them Studio Creatio.
Constellation Research guides leaders in using disruptive technologies to transform their business models and make their processes more efficient. Products and services that make it to the Constellation ShortListTM have met the specific criteria for their category, established through direct client feedback, discussions with partners, customer testimonials, vendor evaluations, market share, and internal research.
The shortlisted solutions met a diverse list of criteria which included some of the following requirements: extreme ease of use with minimal coding or technical expertise, very short learning curve with great use onboarding, security features to protect access to the app and its data, AI app-gen features and intelligent in-app services, etc.
Studio Creatio is a no-code platform to automate workflows and build applications with a maximum degree of freedom. It provides users with the freedom to own their automation. This is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that establishes a new era in business automation. Creatio extends its no-code functionality with advanced Gen AI integration to help organizations transform and innovate faster than ever before. The combination of Gen AI and No-Code enables organizations to accelerate the automation of workflows and increase the productivity and efficiency of their teams.
All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
