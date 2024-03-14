Pioneering a New Era: Zoniqx and StegX Forge a Strategic Alliance Revolutionizing Institutional Real Estate Together
Zoniqx & StegX announce a game-changing partnership in real estate tokenization, expanding into German & EU markets.
Our collaboration with StegX represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of real estate investment, showcasing the transformative power of blockchain and our DyCIST (ERC-7518) gold standard.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development for the real estate and digital asset sectors, Zoniqx, the pioneering Asset Tokenization Platform as a Service (TPaaS) provider, has announced a strategic partnership with StegX, the global marketplace redefining real estate for the digital age. This collaboration signifies a monumental step forward, marrying Zoniqx's unparalleled tokenization capabilities with StegX's decades of institutional expertise and revolutionary real estate ecosystem.
— Prasanth Kalangi, Founder and CEO Zoniqx
Bridging Digital and Real Assets
Zoniqx, renowned for its Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management (TALM) solution, leverages the cutting-edge DyCIST, the Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Token (ERC-7518) gold standard, to offer secure and compliant cross-border transactions. Its Asset Tokenization Platform as a Service (TPaaS) model has set the gold standard in real estate tokenization, providing a seamless bridge between real-world assets and their digital future. With its partnership with StegX, Zoniqx is strategically expanding its operations into Germany and Europe, aiming to redefine the digital asset landscape with its innovative solutions in these key markets.
StegX, on the other hand, is transforming the institutional real estate landscape. As a global marketplace and lifecycle ecosystem, it connects investors and stakeholders across the value chain, offering access to prime institutional real estate opportunities worldwide. Through the integration of blockchain technology, StegX ensures borderless transactions, unmatched security, transparency, and efficiency in real estate investing that connect asset managers and asset owners with institutional investors in a compliant way.
A Synergistic Partnership
The synergy between Zoniqx and StegX is poised to redefine the real estate investment paradigm. By combining Zoniqx's tokenization expertise with StegX's comprehensive digital marketplace, the partnership will unlock new opportunities for asset managers, owners, and institutional investors, facilitating global connections and collaborative ecosystems like never before.
"In this groundbreaking partnership, we are not just bridging the gap between digital and real-world assets; we're crafting a new horizon for the entire real estate ecosystem," states Prasanth, CEO of Zoniqx. "Our collaboration with StegX represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of real estate investment, showcasing the transformative power of blockchain technology and our Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Token (ERC-7518) gold standard."
Sanjeev, CBO of Zoniqx, adds, "Joining forces with StegX amplifies our mission to democratize access to global real estate investments, ensuring security, transparency, and efficiency like never before. Together, we are setting the stage for a digital transformation that will redefine the value proposition for asset managers, owners, and institutional investors worldwide."
StegX CEO and Co-Founder Daniel Radwansky says, "The vision of StegX has always been global, a fact we underscore with this amazing new partnership. Zoniqx provides us with the innovative multi-chain framework and marketplace technology we need to reach the next milestones on our roadmap, and I am looking forward to achieving great things together. We continue to redefine real estate investing, and the significance of these changes is yet to be fully realized by most market players."
This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and our belief in the limitless possibilities that emerge when technology meets traditional industries. By leveraging our combined strengths, Zoniqx and StegX are poised to unlock new opportunities and drive significant growth in the digital real estate market.
Key Benefits of the Partnership for Real Estate Owners:
- Global Marketplace Access: Investors can tap into a wide array of global real estate investment opportunities, breaking down geographical barriers and expanding their portfolios with digital efficiency.
- Enhanced Security and Transparency: The integration of blockchain technology ensures secure, transparent, and efficient property transactions, elevating trust in the investment process.
- Comprehensive Lifecycle Solutions: From asset tokenization to investment, the partnership offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire lifecycle of real estate investments.
- Innovation and Collaboration: Stakeholders can engage in collaborations that drive growth, innovation, and revenue, fostering a community of forward-thinkers in the real estate sector.
Looking Ahead
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of real estate investing, paving the way for a future where digital and real assets converge seamlessly. As Zoniqx and StegX move forward, the focus will be on expanding their global footprint, enhancing technological capabilities, and creating a more inclusive, efficient, and transparent real estate marketplace. Connect with Zoniqx (www.zoniqx.com) and StegX (www.stegx.finance).
Learn more about this partnership at https://www.zoniqx.com/resources/zoniqx-and-stegx-forge-a-strategic-alliance-revolutionizing-institutional-real-estate-tokenization-together.
