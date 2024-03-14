SONSIEL Welcomes Six New Board Members, Expanding Expertise Across Various Facets of Nursing and Healthcare Innovation
Empowering nurses around the globe to ideate, create, and deliver solutions to transform healthcare and care deliveryBOSTON, MA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SONSIEL, the first global organization committed to empowering nurses to ideate, create, and deliver innovative solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of six new esteemed board members. Each brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in various facets of nursing and healthcare innovation. These board members will serve two-year terms, contributing to SONSIEL's mission of advancing nursing innovation, fostering intra/entrepreneurship, and empowering nurse leaders worldwide.
The newly appointed board members are:
Kwamane Liddell, JD, MHA, BSN— A healthcare visionary who has saved lives as a nurse, and is an award-winning business leader and healthcare lawyer. His experiences inspired him to create ThriveLink, which empowers 130M adults who struggle with reading to enroll into social programs with voice-activated AI Enrollment Agents. His expertise will drive forward SONSIEL's commitment to empowering nurses as we revolutionize healthcare and care delivery.
Jouhanna do Carmo Menegaz, PhD, RN - A dedicated professor at Santa Catarina State University and member of the Brazilian National Commission of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Jouhanna has played a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of nursing leaders. Her expertise in educational strategies and research that support nursing innovation and entrepreneurship will support SONSIEL's mission to promote lifelong learning and professional development among nurses.
Michael Thorn, APRN, CNP, MSN - With over ten years of experience as a Nurse Practitioner at the Mayo Clinic, specializing in trauma surgery and a background in intrapreneurship, Michael has a proven track record of fostering innovation and its practical application within healthcare organizations. He has been involved in medical device development, innovation education, know-how agreements, and start-up consulting. His strategic insights will be invaluable in guiding SONSIEL's initiatives to empower nurses within institutional settings.
Onike Williams, MSN, APRN, NP-C, PHN - A distinguished nurse scientist and inventor, Onike has significantly contributed to nursing research, innovation, and scholarship. Her versatile skill set of clinical expertise, healthcare leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation education, coupled with her deep understanding of scientific principles and methodologies, will enhance SONSIEL's advocacy for innovation-based and evidence-based practice in healthcare.
Rob Gregg - An accomplished entrepreneur and Forbes Next 1000 List Maker, Rob has successfully launched and scaled multiple startups. Most notably, within the nursing and healthcare community, he is revolutionizing comfort and safety for the frontlines with Gales®, the first footwear designed to support essential workers who deserve better care. His entrepreneurial acumen will strengthen SONSIEL's efforts in nurturing nurse-led ventures and fostering a culture of innovation.
Bridget Burke, BSN, RN - A new-gen pediatric nurse and entrepreneur, Bridget brings extensive experience advocating for the new generation of nurses, partnering with brands and nurse influencers to provide social media management and strategy to lift the profile of nurses. Her insights into industry trends, startups, and marketing will inform SONSIEL's strategic initiatives to drive systemic change within the healthcare ecosystem.
"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to the SONSIEL board," said Hiyam Nadel, MBA, RN, CCG, FIEL, President of SONSIEL. "Their diverse expertise and passion for nursing innovation will undoubtedly enrich our organization's mission and empower nurses worldwide to lead change and drive innovation in healthcare."
The addition of these six new board members reflects SONSIEL's commitment to fostering collaboration, diversity, and excellence within the nursing community. Together, they will advance SONSIEL's mission and amplify nurses' impact as scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.
Board of Director members continuing to serve their terms:
Hiyam Nadel, MBA, RN, CCG, FIEL - President, SONSIEL
Mary Lou Ackerman, MBA, BScN, RN, FIEL - President-elect, SONSIEL
Rebecca Love, MSN, RN, FIEL - Immediate Past President & President Emerita, SONSIEL
Lianne Jeffs, PhD, RN, FAAN, FCAN - Interim Treasurer, SONSIEL
Amy Rose Taylor, DNP, AGNP-BC - Interim Secretary, SONSIEL
Olga Kagan, PhD, RN, CIMI, FHIMSS - Executive Committee Member, SONSIEL
Joshua Littlejohn, MPH, MSN, RN, CSPO - Board Member, SONSIEL
Carole Ann Klove, JD, RN - Board Legal Council (non-voting member), SONSIEL
For more information about SONSIEL and its initiatives and to become a member, visit sonsiel.org.
About SONSIEL
SONSIEL is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and a national and international platform for nurses to engage and advocate for nursing’s role in influencing and directly impacting health and the healthcare ecosystem through innovation and entrepreneurship. Nurses are on the front lines, working with all healthcare team members to keep patients and the community safe. For more information about SONSIEL, please visit https://sonsiel.org/
Nico Sciasci
SONSIEL
info@sonsiel.org