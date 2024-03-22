Dried Herbs Market Size Expected To Reach $8.32 Billion By 2028

Dried Herbs Global Market

Dried Herbs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The dried herbs market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Dried Herbs Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dried herbs market size is predicted to reach $8.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth in the dried herbs market is due to the increase in consumption of processed food. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest dried herbs market share. Major players in the dried herbs market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kraft Heinz Company, Pacific Botanicals, McCormick & Company Inc., Firmenich S A, Döhler Group SE.

Dried Herbs Market Segments
• By Product Type: Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, Savory, Mint, Thyme, Bay Leaves
• By Nature Type: Organic, Conventional
• By Drying Method Type: Air Drying, Vacuum Drying, Microwave Drying
• By Form Type: Whole Herbs, Powdered Herbs
• By Geography: The global dried herbs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7208&type=smp

Dried herbs refer to washed, sorted, and sun-dried herbs. These herbs are more convenient and less expensive than fresh herbs. These dried herbs are the dried leaf or stem parts of green plants that provide a longer-lasting and savory flavor. Dried herbs are ideal for moist cooking methods such as soups, stews, and braised dishes, where they impart their flavors and aromas.

Read More On The Dried Herbs Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dried-herbs-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Dried Herbs Market Characteristics
3. Dried Herbs Market Trends And Strategies
4. Dried Herbs Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Dried Herbs Market Size And Growth
……
27. Dried Herbs Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Dried Herbs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

