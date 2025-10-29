Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) Market Projected to Reach $17.68 Billion with 12.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) Market Through 2025?

The market for optical local area networks (OLAN) has been expanding quickly in the past few years. The size is projected to increase from $9.76 billion in 2024 to $11.02 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Factors contributing to the growth observed in the historical period include a surge in the uptake of smart buildings, heightened demand for easily scalable network solutions, a growing preference for centralizing network management, an increased necessity for low-latency connectivity, as well as an emerging trend towards green and sustainable networking.

The market size of the optical local area network (OLAN) is projected to experience swift expansion in the forthcoming years, climbing to $17.68 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The predicted expansion during this period can be linked to increasing utilization of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, growing demand for virtual and augmented reality applications, escalating interest in cloud-based enterprise services, increased emphasis on energy-efficient networking, and the burgeoning necessity for ultra-reliable low-latency connections. Prominent trends during the forecast period comprise progress in AI-led network management, the evolution of combined optical access solutions, novelty in passive optical network deployments, evolution in high-capacity fiber solutions, and the creation of software-defined networking for LAN.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) Market?

The observed increase in high-speed internet demand is predicted to spur the growth of the optical local area network (OLAN) market. High-speed internet signifies a rapid and dependable internet connection, facilitating swift data transmission, uninterrupted streaming, and fluid online communication. The high-speed internet demand is surging as a higher number of individuals operate from home and require swift, dependable connections for video conferencing and online teamwork. The optical local area network (OLAN) supports high-speed internet by using fiber-optic technology to offer larger bandwidth and quicker data transfer, ensuring steady and low-latency connections for residences, commercial establishments, and organizations. For example, in December 2024, as reported by the Office of Communications, a UK government-approved regulatory and competition authority, as an increasing number of customers switch to high-speed broadband packages, the average maximum download speed of the UK escalated from 170 Mbit/s in 2023 to 223 Mbit/s in 2024. Hence, the mounting demand for high-speed internet is fuelling the growth of the optical local area network (OLAN) market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) Market?

Major players in the Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Fujitsu Limited

• Ericsson AB

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• AFL Global

• ZTE Corporation

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) Market In The Globe?

Key players in the optical local area network (OLAN) market are concentrating on the invention of innovative solutions such as next-generation fiber-based LAN services to upgrade network speed, fidelity, and scalability for corporate, industrial, and residential uses. This next-generation fiber-based LAN solution is a superior local area network that utilizes optical fiber for superior bandwidth, decreased latency, expanded reach, and enhanced reliability for contemporary corporate, industrial, and residential connectivity. For example, Nokia Corporation, a consumer electronics enterprise based in Finland, introduced Aurelis Optical LAN in May 2025. This next-generation fiber-based LAN solution was constructed to offer consistent, future-proof connectivity for in-building and campus corporate environments. This solution employs up to 70% less wiring and 40% less energy relative to conventional copper LANs, and with a lifespan of more than 50 years for the fiber infrastructure, it results in savings of up to 50% in the total cost of ownership. Aurelis caters to current speeds of 1 Gb/s, 10 Gb/s, and 25 Gb/s and can be upgraded to 50 Gb/s and 100 100Gb/s, making it primed for future high-bandwidth applications such as Wi-Fi 7. It presents open APIs for smooth integration and advanced automation for streamlined operations, rendering high reliability with six-nines availability and robust security.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) Market

The optical local area network (OLAN) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Optical Line Terminal, Optical Network Terminal, Optical Splitter, Fiber Optic Cables, Other Components

2) By Technology: Passive Optical Local Area Network (LAN), Active Optical Local Area Network (LAN)

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Education, Government, Information Technology And Telecom, Hospitality, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Optical Line Terminal: Centralized Terminal, Distributed Terminal

2) By Optical Network Terminal: Residential Terminal, Business Terminal, Industrial Terminal

3) By Optical Splitter: Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter, Fused Biconical Taper Splitter

4) By Fiber Optic Cables: Single Mode Cable, Multi Mode Cable, Armored Cable, Indoor Cable, Outdoor Cable

5) By Other Components: Transceivers, Connectors, Patch Panels, Enclosures

Global Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) Market - Regional Insights

In the Optical Local Area Network (OLAN) Global Market Report 2025, North America held the top position in 2024. The fastest growth, however, is projected for the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. Other regions reported include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

