Global Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link Market to Reach $4.26 Billion at a Steady 25.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, we've seen a significant expansion in the market size of the optical non-volatile memory express (NVMe) link. It is anticipated to develop from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.70 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. Factors such as an increase in data center establishments, escalating demand for scurried storage, an uptrend in the use of cloud computing facilities, a growing affinity for superior performance computing, and an upswing in enterprise digitalization, have contributed to this expansion in the historic period.

In the coming years, the market for optical non-volatile memory express (NVMe) links is expected to witness tremendous growth. It's predicted to reach $4.26 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising adoption of optical interconnects, the increasing demand for expandable storage solutions, the growing use of edge computing, the surge in hyperscale data center numbers, and enhanced government support for digital infrastructure. Future trends include advancements in optical interconnect technology, innovative improvements in NVMe over fabrics, the creation of high bandwidth optical links, extensive research and development in the storage networking field, and progress in AI-driven storage management.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link Market Landscape?

The optical non-volatile memory express (NVMe) link market is anticipated to grow thanks to the surging need for high bandwidth. High bandwidth, referring to a network's ability to transfer large volumes of data within a specific timeframe, enables quicker data transfer and enhanced performance. The high bandwidth requirement is on the rise as a result of the fast expansion of data-intensive applications like cloud computing, streaming services, and artificial intelligence, all of which necessitate rapid and larger data transfer capacities. Fast throughput and greater scalability compared to traditional electronic interconnects are achieved with an optical non-volatile memory express (NVMe) link, which uses light for data transmission, ultra-low latency, and parallel processing capabilities. Expanding gigabit-capable broadband coverage across UK premises, as outlined by the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library, demonstrates this. By January 2024, 78% of UK premises were gigabit-capable, an increase from 72% in 2023, 64% in 2022, and just 36% in 2021. By May 2027, it is predicted that approximately 97% of UK premises, including 99% of urban areas and 88% of rural areas, will have gigabit-capable broadband. Therefore, the rapidly growing demand for high bandwidth underpins the optical non-volatile memory express (NVMe) link market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link Market?

Major players in the Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link Global Market Report 2025 include:

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Kyocera Corporation

• Western Digital Corporation

• Kioxia Holdings Corporation

• Marvell Technology Inc.

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Samtec Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link Market?

Leading firms within the optical non-volatile memory express (NVMe) link market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions like high-speed optical interfaces, a move designed to accelerate data transfer while reducing energy use between storage and computer systems. These high-speed optical interfaces, unlike traditional electrical interfaces, utilize light to relay information at exceptionally high speeds. This paves the way for quicker data transfers and longer-distance connections, as well as lower energy usage and better signal quality. For example, Kioxia America, Inc., a manufacturing company based in the United States, showcased a broadband SSD prototype with an optical PCIe interface at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMC) conference in August 2024. The prototype demonstrated the capability to send PCIe signals through optical links up to 40 meters, with a long-term goal of expanding to 100 meters. This technology not only enhances energy efficiency but also encourages adaptable data center layouts and facilitates disaggregated computing architectures. It lays the foundation for future PCIe Gen 5–8 SSDs and high-performance computing applications. The replacement of conventional electrical cables with optical connections minimizes signal degradation and power usage, and permits SSDs to be positioned in cooler environments away from heat-generating server racks, thereby improving both reliability and thermal management.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link Market

The optical non-volatile memory express (NVMe) link market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Transceivers, Cables, Switches, Controllers, Other Components

2) By Transmission Distance: Short-Range, Long-Range

3) By Application: Data Centers, High-Performance Computing, Enterprise Storage, Cloud Service Providers, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Transceivers: Small Form-Factor Pluggable Based Transceivers, Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable Based Transceivers, C Form-Factor Pluggable Based Transceivers, Custom Form Factor Transceivers

2) By Cables: Copper Cables, Fiber Optic Cables, Active Optical Cables, Direct Attach Cables

3) By Switches: Managed Switches, Unmanaged Switches, Layer 2 Switches, Layer 3 Switches

4) By Controllers: Host Controllers, Device Controllers, Protocol Controllers, Integrated Controllers

5) By Other Components: Connectors, Adapters, Power Modules, Cooling Modules

Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Optical Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Link, North America emerged as the leading region in the previous year, 2024. It is forecasted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the impending years. The report presents detailed information covering several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

