Gamestream raises €4.5 million to continue the revolution in the video game industry

Cloud Gaming solutions leader Gamestream today announces that it has fundraised 4.5 million euros to continue revolutionising the video game industry

LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamestream, global leader in white label Cloud Gaming solutions, today announces that it has fundraised 4.5 million euros to continue revolutionising the video game industry and establishing itself as a world leader in Cloud Gaming solutions for B2B with Audacia and Bpifrance, via its Tech and Touch fund, to join the team of investors to participate in a second fundraising.

In just four years, Gamestream has established itself as a major player on the international Cloud Gaming scene.

The French start-up currently boasting nearly 500,000 subscribers, recently launched a service on PC, TV and mobile with JioGames, a video game leader in India, adding a potential of 1.4 billion additional players on the platform.

An innovative and successful business model

Launched in 2019, Gamestream was created by co-founders Ivan Lebeau and Xavier Cavin. Technologically advanced, the Cloud Gaming platform offers gamers an exceptional streaming experience requiring only three megabits of bandwidth. A feature that makes the gaming experience fluid on all devices and operating systems, from tablets to smartphones and TVs, with simple broadband access.

Thanks to its partnership with publishers including Disney Interactive, Outright Games, and Microids, Gamestream offers more than 300 cult licenses for families and casual gamers. Its B2B2C solution, mainly for telecom operators as a white label, but also under its Pleio® brand, is available in France via Bouygues Telecom.

Today, its Cloud Gaming platform is deployed in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, where it is distributed by: Bouygues Telecom and Zeop (via Netgem), Telekom Slovenije, e&, Telkom Indonesia, and now Reliance Jio, main operator in India and leader in video games through its subsidiary JioGames.

Gamestream is also the only Cloud Gaming platform to have concluded a framework agreement with the Accor group to distribute its solution in its hotels around the world.

A strategic and assertive orientation towards emerging countries

Gamestream’s recent signing with JioGames convinced Audacia and Bpifrance to join the table of historical investors, from whom the start-up has already raised €5 million between late 2019 and May 2020.

Following India, it is now looking towards West Africa, a region where video games will experience growth of 6.9% in 2024, according to the latest Newzoo report.

“There is less competition from American giants in these countries, even though the need is great.” says Ivan Lebeau, Co-founder and President of Gamestream.

“Few people can afford to buy a console, and even fewer can afford games for €70 each. Therefore, the demand for Cloud Gaming is high, and for just a few euros a month, players can access unlimited console quality licenses from their computer, tablet or smartphone. This new fundraising will allow us to further impose this model on the international scene.”

To facilitate its deployment, Gamestream relies on end-to-end control of the Cloud Gaming value chain. It is therefore able to provide its streaming technology, servers, game catalogue, as well as a data monitoring tool. This is a real strength for customers, allowing rapid and seamless deployment.

Gamestream continues its trajectory of innovation and growth

Gamestream is set to target large operators including telcos, who are well positioned to benefit from live streaming video games through their distribution power and network quality.

“Streaming clearly represents the future of video games. In this market, having a player like Gamestream in France is a fantastic opportunity.” explains Thomas Schmitz, Audacia’s Investment Director.

Its unique model makes it a formidable competitor on the world stage. This start-up has found its place by targeting a specific target, players in emerging countries, whose potential is exponential. We have every reason to believe in its success.”

“Gamestream is an example of the success of French Deep Tech.” Comments Guillaume Simonaire, Investment Director at Bpifrance.

“In just four years, it has established itself as a major player on the international Cloud Gaming scene, illustrating French Touch's commitment to promoting innovation and French leadership. We are proud to contribute today to its expansion via our Tech & Touch fund, which we hope is strong and sustainable.”

About Gamestream®:

Gamestream is the global leader in white label Cloud Gaming solutions. The French company has technology to offer everyone, everywhere and at any time an unrivaled gaming experience on all devices. It's very high-performance technology, combined with a catalog of video games designed for a family environment, makes it the partner of choice for game publishers, telecom operators and hospitality players. For more information, visit: www.gamestream.biz

About Audacia, “Entrepreneurial House of Private Equity”

Founded in 2006 by Charles Beigbeder, Audacia is an innovative player in private equity. Audacia attracts the best sector experts around three high value-added professions: Development Capital, which aims to support family SMEs in their development; Real Estate Capital, centered on coliving, a new mode of shared housing; Innovation Capital, dedicated to disruptive innovations and more specifically to quantum technologies, applications for aeronautics, space and defense and innovative solutions meeting the challenges of the energy transition. Since its creation, Audacia has invested in more than 400 companies. Euronext Growth Paris: ISIN code: FR00140059B5 / mnemonic code: ALAUD Eligible for PEA PME and PEA

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance finances companies – at each stage of their development – ​​with credit, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation projects and internationally. Bpifrance also now ensures their export activity through a wide range of products. Consulting, university, networking and acceleration program for startups, SMEs and mid-sized companies are also part of the offer offered to entrepreneurs.

Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional locations, entrepreneurs benefit from a close, unique and efficient contact to help them face their challenges.

