Food Extrusion Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The food extrusion market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $125.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food extrusion market size is predicted to reach $125.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the food extrusion market is due to the rapid growth in the consumption of processed food. Europe region is expected to hold the largest food extrusion market share. Major players in the food extrusion market include Snactek Food Machines Pvt. Ltd., Bunge Loders Croklaan Group B.V., Hiwant International Inc., Techtronics Machinery Pvt. Ltd..

Food Extrusion Market Segments
• By Extruder: Single Screw, Twin Screw, Contra-Twin Screw
• By Process: Cold, Hot
• By Product Type: Savory Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Breads, Flours and Starches, Textured Protein, Functional Ingredients, Other Product Types
• By Geography: The global food extrusion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6024&type=smp

The food extrusion improves the digestibility of various plant components, such as starch and proteins, which results in improved quality and digestibility of the food products. Food extrusion is a technique that involves applying a force to a material, causing it to flow through a polished plate or dye opening, resulting in food products of the required size, texture, and shape.

Read More On The Food Extrusion Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-extrusion-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Food Extrusion Market Characteristics
3. Food Extrusion Market Trends And Strategies
4. Food Extrusion Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Food Extrusion Market Size And Growth
……
27. Food Extrusion Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Food Extrusion Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

