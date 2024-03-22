Food Extrusion Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food extrusion market size is predicted to reach $125.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.
The growth in the food extrusion market is due to the rapid growth in the consumption of processed food. Europe region is expected to hold the largest food extrusion market share. Major players in the food extrusion market include Snactek Food Machines Pvt. Ltd., Bunge Loders Croklaan Group B.V., Hiwant International Inc., Techtronics Machinery Pvt. Ltd..
Food Extrusion Market Segments
• By Extruder: Single Screw, Twin Screw, Contra-Twin Screw
• By Process: Cold, Hot
• By Product Type: Savory Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Breads, Flours and Starches, Textured Protein, Functional Ingredients, Other Product Types
• By Geography: The global food extrusion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The food extrusion improves the digestibility of various plant components, such as starch and proteins, which results in improved quality and digestibility of the food products. Food extrusion is a technique that involves applying a force to a material, causing it to flow through a polished plate or dye opening, resulting in food products of the required size, texture, and shape.
