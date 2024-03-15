Construction Chemicals Market Size Expected To Reach $77.77 Billion By 2028

Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Construction Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the construction chemicals market size is predicted to reach $77.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the construction chemicals market is due to the growing catastrophic events. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction chemicals market share. Major players in the construction chemicals market include Koch Industries Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain, Master Builders Solutions, Imperial Brands PLC.

Construction Chemicals Market Segments

• By Type: Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing and Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Sealants and Adhesives, Other Types

• By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure and Public Places, Residential, Public Space

• By Geography: The global construction chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The construction chemicals are chemical compounds that are utilized in the creation of buildings. Construction chemicals are chemical compositions that are employed with cement, concrete, or other construction components to bind them together during construction. They are essentially used to speed up the process and add more sustainability and strength to the structures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Construction Chemicals Market Characteristics

3. Construction Chemicals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Construction Chemicals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Construction Chemicals Market Size And Growth

……

27. Construction Chemicals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Construction Chemicals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

