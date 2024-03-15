Surgical Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $43.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the surgical equipment market size is predicted to reach $43.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the surgical equipment market is due to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS). North America region is expected to hold the largest surgical equipment market share. Major players in the surgical equipment market include Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Abbott Laboratories, Cousin Surgery LLC, 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Surgical Equipment Market Segments

1. By Type: Surgical Sutures And Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment

2. By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

3. By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4. By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

5. By Geography: The global surgical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Surgical equipment is a set of tools or devices that perform such functions as cutting, dissecting, grasping, holding, retracting, or suturing. Most surgical instruments are made of stainless steel.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Surgical Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Surgical Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Surgical Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Surgical Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Surgical Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Surgical Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

