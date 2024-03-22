Global Cultured Meat Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $0.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cultured meat market size is predicted to reach $0.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

The growth in the cultured meat market is due to the increasing consumption of meat across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest cultured meat market share. Major players in the cultured meat market include Emergy Inc., Shiok Meats Pte. Ltd., Because Animals Inc., Lab Farm Foods Ltd., Biofood Systems Inc., Mosa Meat BV, Higher Steaks Cultivated Meat Ltd.

Cultured Meat Market Segments

• By Type: Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck

• By Application: Nuggets, Sausages, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Meatballs, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Food And Drink Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

• By End-User: Household, Food Services

• By Geography: The global cultured meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cultured meat is animal meat created in culture using different tissue of animals and bio-engineered techniques. Cultured meat is also known as clean meat or in vitro meat and acts as a healthier alternative to conventional animal meat. The cultured meat is grown in a laboratory using animal stem cells or also called building block cells. These cells are soaked in liquid containing nutrients to help them duplicate and then transferred to the bioreactor, where the meat is grown.

