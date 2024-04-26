Interactive Whiteboard Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Interactive Whiteboard Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Interactive Whiteboard Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the interactive whiteboard market size is predicted to reach $6.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the interactive whiteboard market is due to the government initiatives for digital education. North America region is expected to hold the largest interactive whiteboard market share. Major players in the interactive whiteboard market include Boxlight Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corporation.

Interactive Whiteboard Market Segments

By Form: Fixed, Portable

By Screen Size: IWBs with a Screen Size Up to 69”, IWBs with a Screen Size Ranging from 70”–90”, IWBs with a Screen Size Above 90”

By Technology: Resistive Whiteboard, Capacitive Whiteboard, Electromagnetic Whiteboard, Optical Whiteboard, Other Technologies

By End User: Education, Healthcare, Retail, Corporate, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global interactive whiteboard market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Interactive whiteboard refer to an interactive display in the shape of a whiteboard that responds to human input either directly or through other devices. The interactive whiteboard enables users to project files and interact with them on a board's surface. Interactive whiteboards can digitize tasks and operations to convey messages, show information, and participate in group brainstorming.

