Heparin Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Heparin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Heparin Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the heparin market size is predicted to reach $12.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.
The growth in the heparin market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is. North America region is expected to hold the largest heparin market share. Major players in the heparin market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Leo Pharma A/S.
Heparin Market Segments
• By Product: Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)
• By Source: Bovine, Porcine
• By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous
• By Application: Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation, Renal Impairment, Coronary Artery Disease, Other Applications
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
• By Geography: The global heparin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Heparin refers to an anticoagulant type substance that slows the development of blood clots. Heparin is produced by the liver, lungs, and other human tissues, but it can also be produced in a lab. In order to prevent or dissolve blood clots, heparin may be injected into muscle or blood. Heparin is widely used in hospitals to prevent excessive coagulation during cardiac surgery, extracorporeal circulation, or dialysis.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Heparin Market Characteristics
3. Heparin Market Trends And Strategies
4. Heparin Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Heparin Market Size And Growth
……
27. Heparin Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Heparin Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
