A Holistic Approach to Sustainability at Pullman Bali Legian Beach
Pullman Bali Legian Beach has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe Certification for its commitment to sustainable practices.
Pullman Bali Legian Beach has recently been awarded the prestigious Green Globe Certification for its unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. This certification is a testament to the resort's dedication to minimizing its environmental impact and fostering responsible tourism.
— Ravi Khubchandani, General Manager
Ravi Khubchandani, General Manager at the resort said, "Our team's dedication to sustainability is a core value that permeates every aspect of our operations. We believe in not only offering warm hospitality but also in being responsible stewards of the environment and contributors to the local community. The Green Globe Certification is a recognition of our holistic approach to sustainability, and we remain dedicated to continually raising the bar for environmentally conscious hospitality."
Pullman Bali Legian Beach has achieved an impressive compliance score of 94% based on its environmental sustainability performance and commitment to best practices. The resort’s holistic approach to sustainability emphasizes the importance of community involvement and environmental stewardship.
Community Temple and Bee Sanctuary
Pullman Bali Legian Beach is committed to embracing local culture and building a strong connection with its diverse community. Located within the hotel premises, a Balinese and Hindu temple is open for local residents to use as a place of daily worship. Furthermore, the Trigona Bee Conservation Program has been established in the hotel gardens next to the temple. Bees will be able to collect nectar from flowers across the entire property contributing to biodiversity on the island, and guests will be able to visit the bee sanctuary to learn more about honey production.
Sanggar Bedugul CSR Initiative
Pullman Bali Legian Beach, along with its sister hotel teams in the Accor Bali area, actively contribute to regional development through Sanggar Bedugul, one of Accor’s education centers. Sanggar Bedugul was established with the noble purpose of laying foundations for local Balinese children to have a better future. The center offers opportunities to kids from nearby villages to improve their skillsets. Financial aid is provided to educate underprivileged children aged 7 to 15 years old and equip classes with updated learning tools such as computers and furniture. In addition, math and English lessons are given as well as skill-based classes including cooking and hygiene lessons. The resort’s team also assist education staff by organizing online classes and visits to Sanggar Bedugul for the children.
Environmental Initiatives
Pullman Bali Legian Beach is dedicated to protecting surrounding ecosystems by implementing a range of ecological and waste reduction initiatives. With 365 rooms and high occupancy year-round, hotel operations and management adhere to a comprehensive sustainability management plan. Winnow, a cutting-edge digital food waste management system is utilized within kitchens to monitor and control food waste. With a touch screen panel and a camera, every item disposed of is meticulously tracked, allowing the resort to efficiently manage and reduce all food waste.
Native plants and wildlife are also a key focus. The resort educates guests about the abundant flora on its island premises by attaching information tags to trees. The tags foster environmental awareness amongst guests by providing details such as individual tree species and habitats. The Pullman Bali Legian Beach Green Team also conduct regular beach cleaning activities, underscoring the property’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness of the surrounding environment and contributing to the upkeep of Bali's stunning beaches.
About Pullman Bali Legian Beach
Nestled at the intersection of Bali's renowned Kuta and Legian Beaches, Pullman Bali Legian Beach stands as a beacon of environmental responsibility. Boasting 365 rooms and suites, each offering captivating views of gardens, pools, or the ocean, the resort provides an immersive experience in relaxation. With amenities ranging from Alun-Alun gardens to Montage- All Day Dining, three bars, an infinity pool, garden pool, gym, spa, kids club, and function rooms, Pullman Bali Legian Beach is a haven for travelers seeking both comfort and sustainability.
