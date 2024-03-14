Inaugural GISEC Cyber Excellence Awards Set to Illuminate GISEC Global Conference in a Groundbreaking Partnership
"Launching the GISEC Cyber Excellence Awards: Honoring cybersecurity leaders in the Middle East at Dubai World Trade Centre, April 24, 2024."
“The inaugural GISEC Cyber Excellence Awards 2024, heralds the brilliant minds venturing into uncharted territories of technology and elevating the Middle East industry across the world.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking partnership that underscores the importance of global collaboration in the field of cybersecurity, the United Cybersecurity Alliance and GISEC Global 2024 are proud to announce the inaugural GISEC Cyber Excellence Awards, taking place on 24 April 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. This initiative is set to shine a spotlight on the Middle East’s brightest stars in cybersecurity, further cementing the region's position on the global stage.
— H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government
Set against the backdrop of the prestigious GISEC Global, the premier gathering for cybersecurity professionals worldwide, the GISEC Cyber Excellence Awards ceremony promises to be one of the highlights of this edition, which annually brings together top cybersecurity enterprises, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from leading corporations, government dignitaries, and cyber leaders from across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
The United Cybersecurity Alliance, renowned for its distinguished efforts in celebrating top talent through events such as the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year, held annually at other international venues, is now bringing its expertise to the Middle East in collaboration with GISEC. This partnership aims to recognize the exceptional talent and hard work of cybersecurity professionals in the region, who play a crucial role in maintaining our digital safety and security.
In anticipation of the awards, Carmen Marsh, President, and CEO of the United Cybersecurity Alliance, expressed her excitement: "We are excited to partner with GISEC to launch the GISEC Cyber Excellence Awards. This initiative is a testament to our shared vision of celebrating achievement, fostering innovation, and building a more secure digital world. We believe that this event will not only honor the trailblazers of today but also inspire the cybersecurity leaders of tomorrow.
Echoing this sentiment, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, United Arab Emirates, highlighted the significance of the event: “The inaugural GISEC Cyber Excellence Awards, taking place in partnership with the United Cybersecurity Alliance and GISEC Global 2024, heralds the brilliant minds venturing into uncharted territories of technology and elevating the Middle East industry across the world.
Further cementing the UAE’s prominence in the global tech landscape, this initiative is aligned with the national cybersecurity strategy, reaffirming the country’s mission to promote a robust and cyber-resilient infrastructure, enabling citizens to fulfil their aspirations and empower companies to flourish.
With an unwavering eye on the horizon, GISEC Cyber Excellence Awards serve as a catalytic force that drives regional prowess, leveraging cross-sector partnerships, opening up new opportunities for innovation, and recognizing the most influential agents of transformation.”
As sponsor of the prestigious Cyber Excellence Awards being hosted at GISEC 2024, Caldwell is proud to support the recognition of outstanding career achievements in the field of cybersecurity”, said Sophie De Ferranti, a Partner in Caldwell’s Global Cybersecurity Practice, as she is looking forward to hearing the insights on industry trends, and highlighting the remarkable accomplishments across the cybersecurity talent landscape’.
“Hinoon is honored to celebrate the Cyber Excellence Awards at GISEC 2024, where innovation meets resilience. By sponsoring and celebrating the Cyber Excellence Awards, we help highlight the dedication, innovation, and resilience of those shaping our digital security landscape”, said Shannon Noonan, the CEO of Hinoon.
Nominations are now being accepted for this inaugural awards program, inviting all who wish to highlight a deserving individual in cybersecurity. Please follow this link HERE.
About the United Cybersecurity Alliance: The United Cybersecurity Alliance is a leading force in uniting the global cybersecurity community, known for its prestigious awards and commitment to accelerating the upskilling of women in the cybersecurity and AI fields.
About GISEC Global: GISEC Global, Middle East and Africa’s largest cybersecurity event, will return to Dubai World Trade Centre for its 13th edition taking place from 23-25 April 2024. Following the monumental success of 2023, the super-connector event for Middle East and Africa’s cybersecurity industry will bring together over 20,000 attendees, 750 exhibiting brands and 350-plus speakers hailing from over 130 countries. GISEC Global stands as the unrivalled platform for navigating the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity. More information: www.gisec.ae
Join us at the GISEC conference to celebrate the inaugural Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, where we will honor the achievements and contributions of the Middle East’s cybersecurity professionals to the global cybersecurity landscape.
