Deep Learning Processor Market is anticipated to surpass US$12.291 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.83%

The deep learning processor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.83% from US$3.084 billion in 2022 to US$12.291 billion by 2029.
The deep learning processor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.83% from US$3.084 billion in 2022 to US$12.291 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the deep learning processor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.83% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$12.291 billion by 2029.
A deep learning processor (DLP)is a specialized electronic circuit created to enhance the speed of deep learning algorithm computations. Processors like Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) are utilized in high performance computing tasks. The growing demand for Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), serve a purpose beyond rendering graphics and videos on computers.
An AI accelerator, deep learning processor, or neural processing unit is a specialized hardware accelerator or computer system created to enhance artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks, such as artificial neural networks and machine vision. Governments are making significant investments in AI research, acknowledging its capacity to tackle social issues and stimulate economic development. For instance, in January 2024, the European Commission gave approval to the AI@EC Communication, which outlines strategies for improving the Commission's expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emphasizes the importance of utilizing AI technologies in a secure, transparent, and human-centred way. The suggestions put forth in the communication call on the Commission to adapt, innovate, and embrace AI internally from an early stage in order to set a standard for exemplary practices.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the deep-leaning processor market growth. Samsung Electronics has unveiled its newest range of QLED, MICRO LED, OLED, and Lifestyle displays in advance of CES® 2024. The announcement marks the beginning of the AI screen era but also introduces a cutting-edge AI processor that is set to revolutionize the way we perceive the capabilities of smart displays. For instance in February 2024 TechBio company that merges human expertise with artificial intelligence to identify the most suitable treatment for each patient, has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to revolutionize drug discovery, mitigate risks, speed up clinical trials, and create AI-based diagnostics. By utilizing AWS's established worldwide infrastructure and secure, robust cloud platform, Owkin aims to improve data management, streamline operational processes, and advance precision medicine research.
The deep leaning processor market, based on type is segmented into four main categories namely graphic processing unit (GPU), application specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field programmable gate array (FPGA) and others. ASICs, also known as Application-Specific Integrated Circuits, demonstrate exceptional capabilities in two crucial aspects and those are performance and efficiency. By focusing on a particular task, they deliver unparalleled performance and optimize energy consumption more effectively than alternative choices.
The deep learning processor market, based on technology is segmented into four main categories System-on-Processor (SIC), System-in-Package (SIP), Multi-Processor Module, and Others.
The deep learning processor market, based on industry vertical is segmented into five main categories namely consumer electronics, communication & technology, healthcare, retail, automotive, and others.
North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the deep learning processor market due to strong collaboration to bolster deep learning processor production. For instance in February 2024, Mila collaborated with HomePorter, a Toronto-based home services startup company that has received venture backing. The objective of the collaboration is to create AI tools that will enhance virtual home maintenance consultations. Additionally, Mila's resources and expertise will be utilized to bolster HomePorter's AI capabilities and facilitate their expansion.
The research includes coverage of ARM Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Samsung, Qualcomm, Graphcore, Advanced Micro Devices, Adapteva, Intel Corporation are significant market players in the deep learning processor market.
The market analytics report segments the deep learning processor market as follows:
• By Type
o Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
o Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
o Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
o Others
• By Industry Vertical
o Consumer Electronics
o Healthcare
o Automotive
o Retail
o Others
• By Industry Vertical
o System – in – package (SIP)
o system on Package (SOP)
o Multi-Processor Module
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• ARM Limited
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Microsoft
• Samsung
• Qualcomm
• Graphcore
• Advanced Micro Devices
• Adapteva
• Intel Corporation
