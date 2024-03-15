Acclaimed CPA Phil Liberatore Urges Youth to Initiate Financial Literacy Journey

Phil Liberatore

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent survey conducted among 2,000 Americans aged 18-26, it has been revealed that the average Gen Z individual estimates their understanding of the tax filing process to be only about 44%. As tax season approaches, these findings underscore the urgent need for enhanced financial literacy among the youth.

Phil Liberatore, an esteemed Certified Public Accountant (CPA), has taken note of these statistics and is issuing a cautionary call to action. Libertore, recognized for his expertise in financial matters, believes that instilling financial literacy early on is crucial for navigating the complexities of the tax system and building a secure financial future.

"As a Certified Public Accountant, I've seen the statistics, and they're concerning. Many young adults feel overwhelmed and underprepared when it comes to filing taxes. It's time to change that. I believe that by empowering the next generation with financial literacy, we can transform tax season from a source of anxiety into an opportunity for growth. Let's take control of our financial futures together." says Phil Liberatore.

The survey also unveiled that a significant portion of Gen Z, 56%, admits to feeling intimidated by filing their taxes. This revelation emphasizes the knowledge gap and reinforces the importance of empowering young individuals with financial education to manage their tax obligations confidently.

Interestingly, the study found that an equal percentage of respondents, 29%, "very much" look forward to filing their taxes, as those who aren't looking forward to it at all (28%). This intriguing dynamic highlights the diverse perspectives and emotions surrounding the tax season among the youth.

As tax season looms, Phil Liberatore encourages young adults to take proactive steps toward financial literacy. Libertore emphasizes that understanding the tax filing process alleviates anxiety and empowers individuals to make informed financial decisions throughout their lives.

