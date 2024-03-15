CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to St Petersburg, FL
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home
I see how challenging it can be to bring in an older pet that is scared or not able to walk. Minimizing this challenge with IHE allows dignity for the pet in it last moments of life."ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into St Petersburg, FL. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr Milena Goranova joins Dr. Glen Cherry to serve pets and pet parents in Tampa Bay and surrounding areas.
— Dr Milena Goranova
Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet, says “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in the St Petersburg and Tampa area becomes aware of this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"I sought out the opportunity to offer IHE, because I am constantly reminded of the need that exists in the community. In a hospital setting, I see how challenging it can be to bring in an older pet that is scared or not able to walk. Minimizing this challenge with IHE allows dignity for the pet in it last moments of life." says Dr Milena Goranova. Dr Goranova received her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Goranova services St Peterburg, FL and surrounding cities: Bradenton, Lakeland, Sarasota, Clearwater, Spring Hiil, New Port Richey, and Riverview.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
● Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
● The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
● For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
● The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in St Petersburg, FL. Group aftercare begins at $125 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 40 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
