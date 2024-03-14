Amplifying Digital Presence in the Construction Industry - March 14, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
The Leaning Tower of Pisa, whose construction began in August 1173, faced multiple halts due to wars, debts, and efforts to correct its tilt, ultimately aiding its survival by allowing the soil beneath to compress. Completed in the mid-14th century, this bell tower is part of Pisa's cathedral complex, showcasing the city's historical significance as a seaport involved in military and trade endeavors. Despite attempts to correct its lean, the tower remains famous for its tilt, caused by an inadequate foundation on soft ground. This week's top video is courtesy of Practical Engineering who give us a review of the contractors, restoration experts, and engineers who have kept the tower standing for the next few centuries, at least.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 48
• Ontraccr Technologies Secures $1.2M Seed Funding
• Exploring 2024 Construction Tech Trends with Procore’s Kris Lengieza
• CCA Announces Francis Roy as Chair for 2024-26 Term
• ASSE Seeks Working Group Members for Development of National Standard ASSE 1010
• Discover the Site Visit Podcast: Stories and Insights from Construction Pros
• Report: Bidding Wars are Back in the GTA
• How Medcor Treated 86% of Injured Workers Without Offsite Care
• The Real-Life Impact of Cost Overruns: A Lesson from the Buffalo Bills Stadium Project
• Brian Metcalf Named Show Chair for 2025 Utility Expo
• RONA opens new store in Nova Scotia
• Stantec Transit Project: Centralizing Models and Designs to Enable Collaboration
• Webinar – April 2: The Expanding Role of Artificial Intelligence in Energy
• Holistic Approach to Infection Control, Security, and Resilience for All Building Systems
• RAIC College Welcomes Five New Honorary Fellows
• HYSKY Society to co-locate with Commercial UAV Expo in 2024
• What Makes RONA a Top Employer in Montréal?
• OAWA Alberta: Paving the Way for Women in Skilled Trades
• Henriquez Partners Architects Expands with New Principal and Announces Major Toronto Projects
• Brock University Researcher Engineering Bamboo as a Sustainable Construction Solution
• Unveiling the Oasis: The 2024 Minto Dream Home for CHEO
• LaPrairie Works Inc. Expands with Carwald Redi-Mix Acquisition
• FortisBC’s $50M Retrofit Pilot: Enhancing Energy Efficiency in BC
• Building a More Adaptable Immigration Framework for Construction Industry
Arnie Gess
