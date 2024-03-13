MPD Seeks Suspect in Northwest Business Burglaries

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who burglarized businesses.

In the following offenses, the suspect forcibly entered two businesses and took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 11:53 p.m., in the 2100 block of 14 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24038019

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at approximately 1:49 a.m., in the 1300 block of 9th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24038039

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these pictures:

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.