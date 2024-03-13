Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man in Northeast Robbery

 

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District arrested a man for a robbery after he stole property from the victim.

 

On Monday, March 11, 2024, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the hallway of a building in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and took property then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 25-year-old James Norris, of Clinton, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

CCN: 24037445

