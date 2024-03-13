Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3001738

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                           

STATION: Berlin Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/13/24 @ 1429 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Duxbury

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

 

ACCUSED: Taylor Erdman                                             

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of an intoxicated driver at a store in Waterbury. Troopers located the driver, Taylor Erdman, at his residence. Subsequent investigation led to Erdman being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Erdman was taken to the Berlin Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/24 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Berlin Barracks/ DUI

