Berlin Barracks/ DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3001738
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/13/24 @ 1429 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Duxbury
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Taylor Erdman
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were advised of an intoxicated driver at a store in Waterbury. Troopers located the driver, Taylor Erdman, at his residence. Subsequent investigation led to Erdman being taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Erdman was taken to the Berlin Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/24 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
