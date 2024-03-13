Gov. Lujan Grisham unveils online dashboard highlighting community impacts of Biden Administration funding

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday launched a new federal funding dashboard, an online tool that allows users to track and analyze statewide and community projects and services funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

“It is incumbent on government at all levels to make sure that every penny of this historic funding is spent on projects that transform New Mexico communities and improve the quality of life for those who live here,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This is a tool to illustrate the magnitude of projects being made possible through this funding, but also to make sure the public can hold state and local government accountable and track the progress of projects happening in their own communities.”

The interactive dashboard illustrates how the state is leveraging new or expanded sources of federal funding to augment state funding resources and support vital investments in New Mexico communities. With comprehensive project data dating back to 2021, the dashboard includes information about the breadth, scope and geographic diversity of more than $6.8 billion of federal investments across over 2,700 projects supported through ARPA and BIL funding.

The ARPA and BIL have funded projects in all 33 New Mexico counties, including brick and mortar projects like child care centers, drinking water treatment facilities, wastewater infrastructure, community spaces, and rental payment and unemployment assistance to New Mexicans affected by the pandemic.

The dashboard tracks expenditures of over $5.9 billion in ARPA funding, including over $1.8 billion for housing and urban development projects and $129 million for statewide broadband access. The dashboard also reflects over $890 million in BIL funding to state agencies, including $765 million for roads, bridges, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and other transportation sector investments.

Data represents programs managed by state executive agencies, judicial entities, and the Legislature and will be updated quarterly. ARPA and BIL awards that flow directly to local governments are not reflected in the dashboard. However, many local governments receive funding that flows through state agencies.

Soon, the dashboard will include funding received through the federal Inflation Reduction Act and Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act as those federal grants are awarded to state agencies.

The dashboard includes a variety of filters and visualization options, allowing users to view projects from a county, state agency or category perspective and compare amounts awarded and expended.

ARPA, enacted in March 2021, provides funding for economic relief payments, extended unemployment benefits, small business support, aid to state and local governments and other purposes. From December 2021 through February 2024, the New Mexico Legislature made 66 appropriations of ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds for projects and programs ranging from housing and food banks to health care facilities and road improvements.

BIL, signed by President Biden in November 2021, is a historic investment in U.S. infrastructure, addressing roads, bridges, public transit, broadband, clean energy, water systems and more. It reflects bipartisan efforts to tackle legacy contamination, meet crucial infrastructure needs, and spur economic growth.

Visit the dashboard at www.nm.gov/federal-funding.