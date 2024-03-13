Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe to be Featured on Video Billboard in Times Square by Heritage India Fashions

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Times Square Times Square Billboard with H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe Princely family Dr. Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar, Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe receives Maestro of Ceremonies Award 2024 by NYFW Prashant Goyal International Heritage Fashion Week

Heritage India Fashions, announced that Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe will be featured on a video billboard in Times Square, New York City on Tuesday 19th.

Prashant Goyal and his vision and style created my favorite fashion house - I was excited to host his new Fashion Week in New York City and can not wait to represent his super brand on a TSQ billboard” — His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Heritage India Fashions, a leading fashion brand known for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs and International Heritage Fashoin Week announced that Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe will be featured on a prominent billboard in Times Square, New York City on Tuesday 19th 2024.

The billboard campaign will showcase Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe in captivating images, embodying the essence of Heritage India's sophisticated and regal aesthetics. The campaign aims to elevate brand awareness and solidify Heritage India's position as a purveyor of luxury fashion with a global reach.

“We are thrilled to have Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe represent Heritage India on this iconic platform,” said Prashant Goyal, spokesperson for Heritage India. “His charisma and sophistication perfectly capture the spirit of our brand, and we believe this campaign will resonate with audiences worldwide.” The A-List designer known for his work in film and doing Broadway costumes for some of the longest running shows in entertainment history has been a long time friend and fashion-partner of the Royal Family and hosted the prince and his mother Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

About Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a German Prince and lawyer, working Royal and Television Anchor and Journalist currently based in Los Angeles. His Parents are his mother Her Highness Dr. Prince Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe, and his father His Highness Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe who was not only a German Prince himself too but originated from Europes oldest monarchy (the Royal Danish Family). Prince Mario-Max is currently working on the family documentary and book by two established media companies to both hit the shelfes and tv-sets later in 2024. Prince Mario-Max is a Hollywood event and tv host and has hosted NYFW Heritage Fashion Week 2024, presented two Awards at the Hollywood Luxury Oscars Viewing Gala by Samiras Network and hosted the Heritage India Fashions show at Rockefeller Center's iconi FAO Schwarz Toy store in NYC for a good cause (charity runway).

Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar and Princess Antonia are not affiliated and distance themselves from mister Alexander and mister Heinrich Donatus Teddy Schaumburg-Lippe (both are not descended from the Royal Princess Feodora of Denmark, Prince Waldemars mother).

Pictures: Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Heritage India Fashions, Andrea AJ Catsimatidis

About Heritage India Fashions and International Heritage Fashion Week

Founded in 2014, Heritage India Fashions is a premier fashion brand renowned for its impeccable tailoring, use of luxurious fabrics, or focus on traditional Indian textiles. With a commitment to heritage, quality and craftsmanship, Heritage India offers a timeless and sophisticated collection for the discerning individual. The fashion house became an event production company when it started the first International Heritage Fashion Week 2024 hosted by Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, which was a huge success and CEO Prashant Goyal announced the next of his fashion weeks with many Designers appearing in his show for the 6th and 7th of September 2024.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe presented Heritage India Fashions at FAO Schwarz in Rockefeller Center NYC