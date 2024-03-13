Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Fasenra, Benralizumab, decision type: P: decision agreeing on a investigation plan, with or without partial waiver(s) and or deferral(s), therapeutic area: Gastroentology-Hepatology, PIP…

P/0038/2022: EMA decision of 31 January 2022 on the agreement of a paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a deferral and on the granting of a waiver for benralizumab (Fasenra), (EMEA-001214-PIP07-21)

Adopted First published: 13/03/2024 Last updated: 13/03/2024 Reference Number: EMA/12076/2022