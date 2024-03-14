Colorado-based Amari Wins National Media and Design Awards

Amari is available in Tangerine, Berry Lemonade & Lemon-Lime

These tributes demonstrate that taste, function, and Amari's benefits align with what consumers want in a better-for-you recovery beverage.” — Eric Gricus, CEO and Co-Founder, Amari

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amari™, a Colorado-based company and the market leader in the better-for-you sports drink category, is excited to share that it has been honored with three national awards for taste, function, and design. Amari, known for its recovery products, reduces inflammation from exercise and supports joint comfort with its three flavors - Berry Lemonade, Tangerine, and Lemon-Lime.

Amari was honored by deliciousliving magazine with a Silver Medal Retailer's Choice Award in the Functional Bars & Beverage category. In 2023, Food and Beverage Magazine named Amari an Editor's Top Pick, Product of the Year. Amari also received an Indigo Design Award for its unique and vibrant product packaging to complete the accolades.

“Being recognized for these national media and design awards is truly an honor for us. These tributes demonstrate that taste, function, and Amari's benefits align with what consumers want in a better-for-you recovery beverage," explains Eric Gricus, Founder and CEO of Amari. “We already knew we had created something special with Amari for our consumers. Our goal is to make it more convenient for the everyday athlete to experience the benefits of Amari so they can get back out on the trail, ski slope, pickleball court, or outdoor activity."

Amari is crafted with a combination of CBD, Turmeric, Ashwagandha, and Black Pepper, offering a low-calorie, sugar-free, non-carbonated option for consumers. Every can contains a blend of ingredients supported by scientific research.

Amari is available nationwide on DrinkAmari.com and at select independent retailers in the Colorado High Country, Boulder, Denver, and Fort Collins. For information on distribution, sales, and sponsorships, contact Sales@drinkamari.com.

About Amari

Amari is the leader in Better-For-You Natural Sports Recovery for consumers who want to stay active and have fun. Amari contains no sugar and is a non-sparkling sports drink designed to reduce inflammation from exercise and improve joint comfort. The company's unique blend of functional ingredients offers a healthier alternative to traditional sports drinks and helps everyone 'Play Longer and Recover Faster.' ™ For more information, visit drinkamari.com.