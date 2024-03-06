Naturally Boulder Honors Industry Leaders, Emerging Brands and Conscious Businesses at Awards Ceremony and Pitch Slam

Naturally Boulder Logo

Plant-Based Lentiful Wins Pitch Slam Challenge & People’s Choice Award

BOULDER, CO, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naturally Boulder, a vibrant business community comprised of entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and leading brands in the natural and organic products industry, is pleased to announce the winners and honorees of this year’s 19th Annual Pitch Slam and Awards Ceremony. The organization’s premier event took place on Thursday, February 29th, at the Jewish Community Center in Boulder, Colorado, in which five Colorado-based entrepreneurs participated in the Pitch Slam and competed against one another in front of a live audience.

Along with each companies’ presentations, the competition included a three-minute Q&A with industry leaders who served as the judges. Lentiful, a plant-based, high-protein brand, secured the top prize, which includes a coveted FREE booth at New Hope’s Newtopia Now, taking place in Denver this summer, plus a robust suite of business services. In addition, Lentiful also secured the People’s Choice Award, in which over 380 attendees voted for their favorite presenter and company.

“We’re incredibly honored to have won this year’s Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam and People’s Choice Award. The support emerging brands receive from Naturally Boulder as a startup, from a tactical and strategic level, is unrivaled in our category,” explained Ben Bacon, Lentiful, CEO and Co-Founder. “There are so many fantastic entrepreneurs and natural food brands in this community who are always willing to help. We’re both lucky and proud to be a part of it!”

Naturally Boulder’s Pitch Slam winners also included Runner-Up Ashlin Clark, Founder of Winnie Lou, The Canine Company, and Kerry Gilmartin, Founder of Love, Plants, who took home third place. In all, the entire prize pack was valued at $119,000, with the first and second place winners awarded with a cash prize

Naturally Boulder Award Winners

Each year, Naturally Boulder honors innovative brands for their commitment to creating better-for-you products and to honorees for their community spirit and leadership. This year’s award winners include:

Brand of the Year: Bobo’s Oat Bars

Emerging Brand of the Year: Hooch Booch

Industry Leader of the Year: Steven Hoffman, Founder Compass Natural Marketing

Service Provider of the Year: Creative Alignments

The Lance Gentry Award: Mad Agriculture

Conscious Business Catalyst: Chris Bentley, Founder and Entrepreneur

Upcoming Events

Naturally Boulder is committed to providing advancement workshops featuring guest lecturers who are committed to improving and shaping the natural and organic industry. Topics range from finance to co-manufacturing to marketing.

Mark the calendar now for Naturally Boulder’s annual Spring Fling Gala, in which hundreds of innovators, entrepreneurs, and brands will gather to celebrate the natural products industry’s roots in Boulder and the thriving ecosystem it now nurtures.

About Lentiful:

Lentiful is on a mission to help more Americans embrace plant-based eating through lentils, one of the world's most beloved, nourishing, and climate-friendly foods. Founded by the Bacon family (who very much realize the irony of starting a vegan company), Lentiful takes all the friction out of plant-based eating, offering high-protein, high-fiber instant lentil meals that cook in just over a minute and satisfies hunger for hours.

About Naturally Boulder

Naturally Boulder is an economic development organization dedicated to nurturing and promoting organic and natural products businesses of all sizes in Boulder, throughout Colorado’s Front Range, and beyond. Naturally Boulder brings the natural product community together to find a unique path to success and grow business ventures. Our mission is to create a healthier, more conscious world through leadership, education, and collaboration. Visit us online at https://www.naturallyboulder.org/, and find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.