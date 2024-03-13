Deputy President Paul Mashatile launches phase 3 of Thuntsha lerole accelerated service delivery programme,15 Mar

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 15 March 2024, officiate the launch of Phase 3 of the Accelerated Service Delivery – Thuntsha Lerole Programme, in the North West Province, Bojanala District, Tlhabane, in the Rustenburg Local Municipality.



Thuntsha Lerole Programme is an initiative led by the North West Provincial Government aimed at confronting the critical issue of service delivery in communities, through strengthened partnerships with government, private sector as well as civil society organisations.



Deputy President Mashatile has been assigned by President Ramaphosa, to assist in the rollout of the District Development Model through effective coordination of the different spheres of government, which will improve the functioning of municipalities and address community service delivery concerns.



During the month of September last year, the Deputy President visited the community of Seking Village, in greater Taung Local Municipality, in the North West province, to assess the intervention strategies aimed at addressing service delivery challenges in the area. This successful visit offered the opportunity for the Deputy President to engage with government departments, from local municipalities to national government, on efforts to accelerate service delivery in a more effective and coordinated manner.



On Friday, Deputy President Mashatile will commence his visit to the Rustenburg Municipality, by officiating the official handover of a newly built Seraleng Primary School in Paardekraal, which was constructed by the Provincial government to the tune of about R26.5 million. The new school infrastructure which includes; a science laboratory, a computer room, a nutrition center, fifteen(15) multipurpose classrooms and an administration block amongst others, will contribute to government efforts to increase access to basic education and further promote the culture of learning, teaching and service.



Deputy President Mashatile will visit the Tlhabane Community Health Centre to unveil a state-of-the-art X-ray machine, which is expected to bring the much needed relief to patients in the local community, who were traveling to some great distance to access healthcare services.



Furthermore, as part of efforts to bring lasting solutions to dire challenge of sewer blockages and leaks around Boitekong area, outside Rustenburg, the Deputy President will witness the handover of a newly a completed sewer network project. This will also include the handing over of a site to the appointed service provider for commencement of a water and sewer project which will benefit the community of Tlhabane Township.



On conclusion of his visit to the Rustenburg Municipality, Deputy President Mashatile will deliver remarks at a community meeting, to be held at the Tlhabane Stadium. This important feedback session, will provide a platform for leadership to brief members of the community, on several other government services to be delivered as part of the Thuntsha Lerole programme.



Deputy President Mashatile will be supported by the Acting Premier of the North West Province - Mr. Nono Maloyi, the Deputy Minister of Health - Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the Deputy Minister of Police - Mr. Cassel Mathale, and members of the North West Provincial Executive Council as well as senior government officials.



Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned roll-out of phase 3 of Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole activities and the community feedback session as follows:



Date: Friday, 15 MARCH 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue: Rustenburg Municipality, Bojanala District



Media Programme



08h00 Arrival of the Deputy President – Photo Opportunity - Rustenburg Civic Centre

09h30 Official handover of the Seraleng Primary School in Paardekraal by the Deputy President

10h30 Deputy President Visits the Tlhabane Community Health Centre to unveil a state-of-the-art X-ray machine

11h00 Deputy President Visits Water and Sewer project sites in Boitekong

12h00 Community Feedback Session led by the Deputy President - Tlhabane Stadium



