Larky Introduces AI-Driven nudge® Assist to Make Push Notification Creation Easy & Effective
Innovative AI Tool Simplifies the Creation of High-Impact Push Notifications for Financial InstitutionsANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, a fintech provider helping financial institutions proactively connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time, today unveils its new nudge® Assist functionality. The new feature utilizes the power of OpenAI’s ChatGPT to make the creation of new push notifications simple and easy – utilizing best practices to increase the efficacy of every message. This new tool is now available on the Larky platform and is poised to significantly enhance communication strategies for financial institutions.
With the introduction of nudge® Assist, Larky has become the only push notification platform to employ an advanced AI offering users immediate, creative message variations based on a few word summary of their promotional content. This feature, refined through extensive development and testing, empowers institutions to rapidly launch effective campaigns with the aid of intuitive, AI-generated suggestions - guided by best practices that are known to drive results and increase ROI.
"While we commonly hear from our clients that the process for creating push notifications is quick and easy, we’re always looking for ways to help them craft more succinct and effective messaging,” said Kurt Schaldenbrand, Larky CTO and VP of Product. “nudge® Assist is our direct response to this feedback – it's a tool designed to simplify the message creation process, infusing industry best practices and time-saving AI technology to empower our clients to communicate more effectively with their account holders.”
By inputting a brief description of their message's intent, financial institutions can leverage the intelligent capabilities of nudge® Assist to generate compelling notifications that resonate with account holders. The feature reflects Larky's continued innovation in providing first-to-market solutions that respond to the dynamic needs of digital banking communication.
"We are always looking for ways to enhance the user experience and effectiveness of our platform," remarked Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. "With nudge® Assist, we're simplifying the creative process for our clients, providing them with the tools to craft powerful messages that drive engagement and results."
Larky's platform, known for its tailored push notification campaigns, helps banks and credit unions reach their account holders with timely and relevant communications. nudge® Assist is set to further this capability, making it easier than ever for institutions to connect with their audiences in a meaningful way.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn.
