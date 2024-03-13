Does London need a new devolution deal?

The establishment of the mayor of London and the London Assembly in 2000 was a milestone moment for English devolution. With a budget of over £20bn and responsibility for key functions – including transport, policing and economic development – the mayor of London is one of the most powerful and high-profile figures in British politics.

The UK government has gone on to devolve powers to other cities and regions across England and in some cases – such as the ‘trailblazer’ deals offered to Greater Manchester and the West Midlands – these powers have gone further than London’s deal.

So is it time to reopen London’s own devolution settlement? Is there a case for further devolution to the capital – and if so of which powers? How could the role of the mayor change in the future? And is wider reform of London’s institutions also needed?

Ahead of the May 2024 mayoral and assembly elections, the Institute for Government – in partnership with OnLondon.co.uk – is pleased to host this event to consider where devolution to London goes next.

We will be joined by an expert panel, comprised of:

Alison Griffin , Chief Executive of London Councils

, Chief Executive of London Councils Alexander Jan , Chair of the Central District Alliance and Hatton Garden BIDs

, Antonia Jennings , Chief Executive of Centre for London

, Chief Executive of Centre for London Professor Tony Travers, Director of LSE London

The event will be chaired by Akash Paun, Programme Director for Devolution at the Institute for Government.

The panel discussion will be followed by a networking drinks reception.

Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @IfGEvents and join the conversation using #LondonDevolution.

We would like to thank the Central District Alliance BID, the London Heritage Quarter and Primera for kindly supporting this event.