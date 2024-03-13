Pothole Repairs Planned for Snake River Bridge on WYO 22

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., has scheduled pothole repair work on the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 for Friday, March 15, weather permitting.

The patching work will take place overnight from 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. and will require lane closures. Flaggers will be on-site to direct alternating traffic through the remaining operational lane. Drivers should expect delays.

Recent freeze-thaw cycles have resulted in numerous potholes, necessitating ongoing maintenance to keep the old bridge functional and safe for travel during construction of the new one.

WYDOT’s first priority is safety of drivers and construction crew members. Please be aware that nighttime work inherently carries more risks for both drivers and construction crews. Please travel slowly through the construction zone and follow all speed limits, directional signs, and flagging instructions.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.