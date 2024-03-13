Amalfi Foundation Launches Spring SLA Program with New Cohort of Local Students

The Amalfi Foundation has concluded recruitment for its Spring 2024 SLA Program and begins leadership training with 30 High School student candidates.

We're thrilled to welcome these bright students on board. These 6 weeks will transform their academic and professional pursuits and provide real-world skills they can implement beyond the classroom.” — Mia Boyd, Campaign Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amalfi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, that serves as the philanthropic arm of Amalfi Jets, has just launched its Spring Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Program for 2024 with 30 High School student candidates.

The SLA Program is the leading philanthropic youth leadership and fundraising program for high school students and bright young leaders in Southern California.

“The SLA Program empowers these student leaders to create a significant impact within their community. Their promising future holds immense potential, and we cannot wait to witness their ongoing development and influence. — Anna Sarnoff

Throughout the program, high-school students will learn what it means to give back by learning about the mission and initiatives of the Amalfi Foundation while participating in a 6-week personal development, leadership skills, and business course. The module curriculum consists of topics such as, building and leading a team, crafting a mission statement, setting KPIs and Team Goals, and the creation & execution of marketing plans.

“Through the launch of the Spring SLA Program, our primary goal is to continue to forge a well-defined pathway offering hands-on leadership training to local high school students, who embody a philanthropic mindset. This initiative is designed to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience that not only nurtures leadership skills but also instills a strong sense of philanthropy and community engagement.,” said Kolin Jones, President & CEO of The Amalfi Foundation,

From March 1st, 2024, to May 18th, 2024, Candidates will compete in the 6-week fundraising competition to raise money for the mission of The Amalfi Foundation and their respective campaigns.

The Foundation's campaigns include its Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI), which provides leadership, counseling, and job opportunities for individuals in the local area in need, as well as The Primary School Initiative, which is funding the construction of The Amalfi Primary School in Tanzania, Africa, for children of the Arusha Tribe who are without proper education opportunities.

“The SLA Program was created to allow high school students to put their business skills to the test in an outside-the-classroom setting while ensuring there was a clear give back component,” Sarnoff said. “We are thrilled by the success of our last program and are looking to exceed our impact this Spring."

Applications for the upcoming Summer2024 SLA Program are now live, with the application link here: www.amalfifoundation.org/sla-application & the AmalfiFoundation.org website.

The Amalfi Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of elevating underserved communities locally & abroad. The mission is divided into two pillars to help guide the impact: basic needs & community development. Through these pillars, the Amalfi Foundation has its own in-house initiatives to spark charge quickly and efficiently. To learn more please visit www.amalfifoundation.org. To apply to the upcoming Summer Student Leadership Accelerator Program please visit www.amalfifoundation.org/sla-application . To learn more about the Student Leadership Accelerator Program, please visit www.amalfifoundation.org/student-leadership-accelerator .

The Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI) Program works with local homeless shelters to receive currently unhoused individuals and puts them through a 6-month accelerator program in which our non-profit covers all expenses, provides housing for the next 6-months, and provides career consultants, financial advisors, and an AF Case Manager to assist the Candidate through the program. The intent is that by providing funding for trade school, certifications, etc. we will assist our Candidates to get a job within 6 months and become self-sufficient going forward.

The Amalfi Primary School is a future planned school to be built in Arusha, Tanzania, and support the Maasai Tribe. Currently, the local tribe is over 5 kilometers away from the nearest school and the village does not have reliable roads or methods of transportation, therefore most of the villagers would never be properly educated. Therefore, by breaking ground on our Primary School in 2024, we will be able to provide this community with a clear path to a secure education.