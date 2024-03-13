Governor Hobbs Urges Congress to Address Border Crisis with Urgent Funding

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs today sent a letter to key leaders on the Senate and House Appropriations Committees, stressing the critical need for immediate action to address the escalating crisis at Arizona's southern border.

In her letter to Senators Patty Murray, Susan Collins, and Representatives Kay Granger and Rosa DeLauro, Governor Hobbs echoed the urgent call made by Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema for a substantial allocation of no less than $752 million towards the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Shelter and Services Program (SSP) in the upcoming Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2024 Homeland Security Appropriations bill.

The additional money will make the border more secure and help local communities avoid a federal funding cliff that could threaten street releases due to federal inaction.

“Arizona's border is more than a convenient location for politicians to take photo ops and stage press conferences,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “It’s where my constituents live, work, and raise their families. My state has done everything possible to deliver safety and security to those communities, but we need Congress to step up and do its job. It is unacceptable that the security of everyday Arizonans has taken a backseat to political games in Washington, DC, forcing working families in my state to bear the burden of congressional inaction. It's time to prioritize practical solutions over political maneuvers.”

Governor Hobbs emphasized the critical role played by organizations like Pima County, Catholic Community Services, the Regional Center for Border Health in Yuma, and the International Rescue Committee in Phoenix and other non-profits. Due to funding constraints, these organizations risk being unable to sustain essential services beyond April 2024.

Additionally, Governor Hobbs urged Congress to consider the comprehensive funding proposals outlined in the Senate bipartisan border security agreement, which she highlighted as widely supported by organizations ranging from the Border Patrol Union to the Chamber of Commerce.

Read the full letter here.