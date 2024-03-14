Energy Storage Systems LLC Unveils Innovative Battery Energy Storage Line for Residential and Commercial Use
Do-It-Yourself installations assisted by electricians … No “certified installers” required.
Our newest product line represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative and low-cost energy solutions.”SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Storage Systems LLC (“ESS”), a pioneer in lithium battery technology and energy storage solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product line, the PowerLite series “all-in-one” systems, designed to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage for residential and commercial sectors. With the team’s rich history of innovation dating back to 1993, ESS is set to revolutionize the market with its new offering of the PPS 3.8-7.7, the SPS 10-20, and the Smart Energy Hub with integrated load management.
— Nick Patel, CEO of Energy Storage Systems LLC
As a recent spin-off from a 25-year US lithium battery pioneer, ESS leverages its extensive experience to deliver cutting-edge products that are not only safe and affordable but also modular, scalable, and environmentally friendly. The new product line includes solutions for a wide range of applications, from small-scale portable systems for emergency and backup applications to large-scale grid and off-grid energy storage solutions.
The PowerLite PPS 3.8-7.7 system offers a portable/stationary, plug-n-play solution with up to 7.7kWh battery capacity powered by EVE LFP cells, ideal for critical load protection in both, residential and business settings. The PowerLite SPS 10-20 system provides whole-house or business protection in a scalable, “all-in-one” package consisting of a 10kW hybrid inverter + 20.5kWh LFP battery system, powered by CATL cells and advanced features, including seamless integration into existing PV systems. Meanwhile, the PowerLite Smart Energy Hub, also an all-in-one energy storage solution, offers up to 20kW hybrid inverter + 62kWh storage capacity, with an integrated, smart load management system, designed for more demanding large residential and light commercial applications.
ESS's products are designed to address the unique energy needs of North American and Caribbean residential and commercial applications, offering both grid-connected and off-grid solutions with features that prioritize safety, reliability, resiliency, redundancy, and efficiency. All ESS products qualify for the 30% Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit, making them an even more attractive investment for those looking to provide backup power, while reducing their energy costs and carbon footprint. Additionally, our products have also been certified by OGPe for sale in Puerto Rico.
"At ESS, we have always been committed to pushing the envelope on energy storage technology,” said Nick Patel, CEO of Energy Storage Systems LLC. “Our newest product line represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative and low-cost energy solutions. We are proud to offer products that not only meet the current needs of our customers but also contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”
The company's extensive product lineup includes portable and scalable power systems, large-capacity battery energy storage systems, as well as mobile/transportable emergency power; all engineered to provide clean, consistent, and reliable power.
For more information, please visit https://ess-llc.com/.
About Energy Storage Systems LLC
Energy Storage Systems LLC has been a leader in the development and manufacture of lithium batteries and energy storage systems since 1993. With an impressive history of firsts, including the world’s first BMS for Sony’s 18650 lithium cells and the first portable power bank, ESS continues to innovate in the field of energy storage with products designed and engineered in the USA. The company is currently working on its next generation products of sodium-ion energy storage solutions.
For more information on the new product line and Energy Storage Systems LLC, please visit www.ess-llc.com and www.ess-llc.shop. Distributors are welcome.
###
John Wagner
Energy Storage Systems LLC
+ +1 (941) 444-9522
info@ess-llc.com