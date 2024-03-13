More Doctors Recruited to Rural Communities

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 13, 2024

Fourteen new physicians are now practicing in rural communities across Saskatchewan after completing the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment (SIPPA) program in December.

Planning is underway to further increase the number of training seats that SIPPA offers. The number of training seats was previously expanded from 36 to 45 each year under Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources Action Plan.

Over the past 12 years, 539 physicians from around the world have successfully completed the SIPPA program. Currently, 304 are practicing in the province, 77 per cent of whom have established practice in rural or regional communities.

"SIPPA plays an important role in our ongoing physician recruitment efforts, and we are pleased to see its continued success," Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said. "I extend my sincere congratulations to the latest group of physicians to complete the program and am happy to welcome them and their families to communities throughout the province."

The SIPPA program assesses internationally educated physicians on their medical training and clinical ability as part of the licensure process to practice medicine in Saskatchewan. Through a return-of-service contract, they agree to work in the province for a minimum of three years upon completion of the SIPPA assessment.

Dr. Jon Witt, SIPPA's program director at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine thanks the physicians for choosing Saskatchewan as their destination to continue their medical career in Canada. "I know that their communities appreciate the time, dedication and all the hard work to successfully complete their clinical field assessment and are looking forward to welcoming them on this next step in their journey."

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is thrilled these new family physicians from the SIPPA program chose Saskatchewan," SHA Chief Medical Officer Susan Shaw said. "We welcome these doctors and their families and thank the local physicians who provide mentorship to their SIPPA colleagues, working together to provide the highest quality care to their communities."

Physician recruitment and retention efforts in the province are ongoing. Recently, Saskatchewan physicians accepted a competitive new four-year contract which includes a general rate increase as well as increased funding to support long term retention, parental leave and continuing medical education.

The Rural Physician Incentive Program also offers up to $200,000 over five years to help recruit physicians to rural and regional communities.

Physicians interested in working in Saskatchewan are encouraged to contact the Saskatchewan Health Care Recruitment Agency directly at info@saskdocs.ca, toll-free 1-888-415-3627 or 306-933-5000.

